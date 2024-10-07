Home > News > Apple to Unveil New M4 Macs and iPad Mini 7 on November 1: Gurman

Apple to Unveil New M4 Macs and iPad Mini 7 on November 1: Gurman

  • Apple is expected to announce the new M4 Macs in late October, with some of them expected to ship on Friday, November 1.
  • We'll get to see a 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M4 processor, and a higher-end 14-inch & 16-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips.
  • The new M4 Mac Mini with M4 & M4 Pro, an M4 iMac, and a new iPad Mini 7 are also likely to make a debut this month.

We’ve already heard rumors that Apple’s next hardware event will take place in October, where we’ll get to see new Macs and other products. In the latest Power-On Newsletter, Mark Gurman has revealed the potential release date of Apple’s fall hardware event. According to the report, Apple will announce the new M4 Macs in late October, with some of them expected to ship on Friday, November 1.

Apple is likely to refresh its MacBook Pro lineup, with a low-end 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M4 processor, and a higher-end 14-inch & 16-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips. As speculated earlier, Apple will launch an all-new Mac Mini in M4 and M4 Pro variants.  Interestingly, the upcoming M4 Mac Mini is expected to mark the first major redesign of Apple’s most compact desktop computer in 14 years. Also, Apple’s all-in-one desktop, an iMac is likely to receive an update with an M4 processor.

Mac Mini M4

Besides five new MacBooks, two new Mac Minis, and an iMac, Apple is expected to shower some love on its most portable iPad lineup. An iPad Mini 7 is also on the horizon, with an expected early November release date. The new iPad Mini is anticipated to make a debut with performance upgrades and Apple Intelligence features.

It’s worth knowing that Gurman’s latest newsletter doesn’t have any mentions of the entry-level iPad. So, it means the iPad 11 refresh isn’t happening in 2024. This also makes sense as many other analysts have also predicted that iPad 11 won’t arrive until early 2025.

Interestingly, Gurman also outlined Apple’s hardware launch plans for the first half of 2025. Here’s what we can expected:

  • New iPhone SE
  • 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air with M4
  • 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air
  • A refreshed AirTag
  • New Magic Keyboard for iPad Air

Gurman also mentioned that high-end desktop upgrades are also in Apple’s pipeline, but they will take a little longer to arrive. M4 Mac Studio and M4 Mac Pro are already in development, but they will ship later. The Mac Studio is slated for a mid-2025 release, with the Mac Pro arriving at the end of the year.

Are you excited about the upcoming M4 Macs? Don’t forget to share your views in the comments below.

