Apple Reportedly Testing iOS 17.0.3 to Solve iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Issue

Ever since its launch a month ago, the iPhone 15 Pro models have been plagued with overheating issues to a great extent. The widespread problem finally led Apple to acknowledge it and confirm that an update would be out soon to make things right. It seems like this may happen really soon as the Cupertino tech major has started testing a new update. Have a look at the details.

A report by MacRumors suggests that Apple is internally testing the iOS 17.0.3 update, which will hopefully resolve the overheating issues being faced by the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max users. There are no details regarding the upcoming update but it is expected soon, possibly in about a week.

A few days ago, Apple addressed the problem and revealed that a bug is causing the iPhone 15 Pro models to face severe heating issues. It is said that this is due to third-party apps like Instagram, Uber, and the racing game, Asphalt 9: Legends. Instagram and Uber have already released an update!

The statement read, “We have identified a few conditions which can cause iPhone to run warmer than expected. The device may feel warmer during the first few days after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity. We have also found a bug in iOS 17 that is impacting some users and will be addressed in a software update. Another issue involves some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system. We’re working with these app developers on fixes that are in the process of rolling out.“

iPhone 15 Pro Max

It was further clarified that this has nothing to do with the titanium frame of the iPhone 15 Pro models. To recall, Ming-Chi Kuo had suggested that the new iPhones are facing overheating issues due to the poor thermal system, which was a result of the titanium build. It was also said that a possible solution for the problem is throttling the A17 Pro chipset but Apple has confirmed that the upcoming update won’t be going that route.

The iOS 17.0.3 update bug fix is also likely to arrive with the iOS 17.1 update, which is currently being beta-tested. It remains to be seen when Apple releases the new software update and whether or not it gives a sigh of relief to iPhone 15 Pro users. We will keep you posted when we get further updates, so, stay tuned.