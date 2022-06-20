Apple Might Develop a Second-Gen Model as AirTag Shipments Continue to Rise

Despite its controversial usage, Apple’s Bluetooth-tracking device AirTag has been a successful product in the market. According to a recent report, Apple shipped millions of AirTags and it continues to grow gradually. If things go this way, the Cupertino giant might soon develop the second generation of the device. Check out the details right below!

Second-Gen AirTag Could Be in Tow

Reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that AirTag shipments have gradually increased since the device was released in the market. According to the analyst, Apple shipped nearly 20 million units of AirTag in 2021 and around 35 million units in 2022.

To recall, after much anticipation, Apple released its very own Tile competitor in the form of AirTag last year. Although the device faced several backlashes due to its privacy-invading features, Apple addressed the same and fixed most of the issues with anti-stalking features on iOS and even a dedicated Android app to detect and disable unwanted AirTags.

Furthermore, Kuo said that if the AirTag shipments continue to grow like this, Apple might soon start working on the second generation AirTag. You can check out Kuo’s latest tweet regarding the report attached right below. AirTag, which has not received much attention, has gradually grown in shipments since its release. Shipment estimations of AirTag reach about 20 mn & 35 mn units in 2021 & 2022, respectively. If AirTag shipments continue to grow, I believe Apple will develop the 2nd generation. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 19, 2022

Now, it is worth mentioning that we have not seen any evidence, leaks, or rumors regarding a second-gen AirTag as of now. So, details about it are currently scarce. Moreover, there is no information on whether or not Apple actually has plans to launch a second-gen AirTag. If it does, a launch timeline isn’t available too.

If Apple eventually decides to develop a new AirTag, we expect the company to make improvements in the Bluetooth and privacy features of the device. The company could also redesign the device to let users attach it to their losable items without an additional accessory. So, if you are interested, stay tuned for further updates on the same. Also, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.