An unreleased iPad has reportedly passed through the Eurasian Economic Commission database today. As spotted by MacRumors, the tablet bears the model number A2229.

According to the report, the listing doesn’t reveal any key details about the iPad except that it will be running on iPadOS 13. For now, it remains uncertain if the unreleased iPad is an iPad, iPad Pro, or iPad mini.

Going by reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will refresh its iPad Pro lineup with triple rear cameras and support for 3D sensing for Augmented Reality in the first half of this year.

Kuo also said that the Cupertino giant is working on new iPad Pro, iPad mini, and 10.2-inch iPad models with Mini-LED backlit displays earlier this month. According to Kuo, the lineup is expected to be released by 2021.

As MacRumors points out, Eurasian Economic Commission filings usually hint at an imminent launch of the product. However, the launch timeline may differ from days to months based on the company’s product launch strategies.

With that said, it remains unclear if Apple will postpone its plans due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. From what we can see, the coronavirus outbreak has not stopped the company from announcing its new products so far. Notably, Apple announced its new Powerbeats earbuds boasting 15 hours of battery life yesterday.

The report also mentions a forthcoming launch of a new MacBook Air this week. However, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s next-gen MacBook Pro and MacBook Air laptops with the new scissor keyboards are expected to be released in the second quarter of this year.

For now, we will have to wait to see how things turn out. If at all the launch happens, Apple will most likely make a silent announcement by updating its newsroom as it did with the Apple AirPods Pro last October.