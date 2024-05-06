‘Apple Pencil Pro’ Could Be Unveiled at ‘Let Loose’ iPad Event

Tomorrow is the day when Apple will finally unveil its much-awaited new iPads. This will be Apple’s first event of 2024 where the giant will refresh its iPad Pro and iPad Air lineup. Yes, Apple’s ‘Let Loose’ event on May 7 will mainly focus on iPads, but if we look at the logo, a new Apple Pencil is expected too, and now there’s a hint for it as well.

Apple’s website sheds light on what to expect. The code on Apple’s official website for Japan has revealed multiple mentions of the name “Apple Pencil Pro.” All the mentions are in the page source and developer views of the site, with no publicly visible references yet. This was first shared by an X (aka Twitter) user.

Image Courtesy: x/ribu_ap712

Interestingly, Apple’s Let Loose event invite also features an Apple Pencil with the company’s logo. In the morning, Apple updated its website for the upcoming event and added an erasable ‘Let Loose’ logo, indicating that we might see some announcements related to Apple Pencil at the event.

Currently, Apple sells three generations of Apple Pencil. These are Apple Pencil (1st-generation), Apple Pencil (2nd-generation), and Apple Pencil (USB-C). The anticipated “Apple Pencil Pro” would be a new as-yet-unannounced addition to the Apple Pencil lineup.

It’s worth knowing that there are no mentions of the Apple Pencil Pro in the code for the US version of the website. Considering this, there are two possibilities. First, it could be an unfortunate copy error on the Japanese site. Second, it could be an accidental slip-up and a solid tip that Apple is planning to upgrade its stylus lineup tomorrow.

Well, let’s put aside this name confusion for a minute. Whatever the name is, the good news is that we’re going to see a new Apple Pencil along with new iPads. For quite some time, there have been rumors that the new Apple Pencil would arrive with visionOS support and a new “squeeze” gesture for a more precise drawing experience.

Alongside the new Apple Pencil, Apple is likely to announce new iPad Air and iPad Pro models. The new iPad Pro is expected to be a massive upgrade with cutting-edge OLED displays, the much-capable M4 chip, and an improved design. Coming to the new Air, Apple is likely increasing the size of its mid-range iPad lineup with the introduction of the first-ever 12.9-inch iPad Air.

Apple’s Let Loose event kicks off May 7 at 7 AM Pacific Time. Stay tuned for all the important updates.