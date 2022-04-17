Apple Patents Mobile Gaming Controllers for the iPhone and iPad

While Apple has expanded its reach to many sectors of the technology industry over the years, the company might now be looking to enter the mobile gaming sector. It introduced a dedicated, subscription-based gaming service called Apple Arcade for iPhones and iPads around three years ago. And now, according to a few patent filings that were recently made public, the Cupertino giant could soon debut dedicated gaming controllers for its mobile devices like iPhones and iPads. Check out the details below.

Apple Patents Gaming Controllers for iPhone/ iPad

According to recent reports by Patently Apple, Apple is working on several kinds of dedicated gaming accessories for mobile devices. The company filed a couple of patents that detail three kinds of gaming controllers that you can attach to iPhones and iPads.

In the first patent, which has been filed in the US, Apple detailed different gaming controllers that will magnetically attach to an iPhone and iPad and include smart foldable carrying cases. Now, in the company’s Euro patent filings, it shows other kinds of gaming accessories that will provide the same gaming experience to iPhone and iPad users.

The first one shows a traditional-looking gaming accessory that will attach to the top and bottom or the sides of an iPhone or an iPad and provide a D-pad and, presumably, an analog controller. The second one, however, is interesting as it includes a D-pad, some control buttons, and a secondary display. This display could be used to show users in-game information like a player’s HP or allow users to reply to messages while playing their favorite titles. You can check out both types of controllers in the image below.

Other than these, Apple also showed an Xbox controller-like gaming accessory that will wirelessly connect to a mobile device. Going by the patent images (attached below), there will be 4 control buttons, 2 analog sticks, a menu button, and a dedicated slider to switch between gaming mode, phone mode, and messaging mode. The slider will then allow users to attend an incoming call or reply to a message while gaming on their devices.

With these dedicated gaming accessories, Apple intends to expand its reach in the ever-increasing mobile gaming sector to capitalize on the opportunities. However, it is worth mentioning that as these are still in their patent stages, it is difficult to guess when the company might bring these products to the commercial market.

Nonetheless, whenever it does, you can circle back to our platform for all the details on Apple’s gaming controllers. Until then, let us know your thoughts on these gaming controller patents in the comments below.