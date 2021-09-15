Apple iPhone 13 Models Come with Dual eSIM Support

Apple just recently unveiled the much-awaited iPhone 13 series at its California Streaming event. While the company talked a lot about the new 120Hz display, upgraded camera features, and bigger batteries, there’s one feature it never mentioned. All of the new iPhone 13 models come with dual eSIM support, as per the official specifications.

Yeah, you can now use two phone numbers on the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro models without ever having to buy a physical SIM card. That does not mean the new iPhones do not have a SIM card slot. You still have a nano-SIM slot and can choose to use one physical SIM and one eSIM on your device, just like the iPhone 12.

And before you ask, the answer is no! You can’t use two dual eSIMs and a nano SIM card at the same time. You can’t have 3 phone numbers on the iPhone 13 simultaneously.

Now, as per a support page, the iPhone 13 series models you buy from carriers won’t come with a physical SIM card. “If you purchased an iPhone 13 model from an Apple Retail Store or Apple Online Store in the United States, your iPhone won’t arrive with a SIM card installed. To activate your iPhone, turn it on, connect to a Wi-Fi network, and follow the onscreen instructions,” reads the support page.

There are countless benefits to eSIM support, especially if your job involves a lot of international travel. The dual eSIM support will come in handy for you. The new iPhone 13 series goes up for pre-order on 17th September and be available to buy from 24th September. So, will you be upgrading to the new i