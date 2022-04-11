Apple to Introduce New Notification and Health-Tracking Features in iOS 16: Report

Late last week, Apple officially announced its annual WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference), which will start on June 6 and continue till June 10. The Cupertino giant will unveil its next-gen tools for developers, new operating systems, and more at WWDC 2022. So, ahead of the official unveiling of Apple’s iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, Apple analyst Mark Gurman has some details for us. Let’s take a look.

iOS 16 to Gain New Notification and Health-Tracking Features: Report

While we await the official unveiling of the next-gen iOS 16 update at WWDC 2022, Gurman recently shared some details about Apple’s plans. The analyst, in his latest Power On newsletter, noted that he is not expecting any UI redesigns in iOS 16. Instead, Gurman reports that there is a high chance that Apple would update its notification system and add an array of health-tracking features. As for the UI redesigns, the report mentions that the company could slightly change the multi-tasking UI in iPadOS 16.

“On the iOS side, I’m looking for some fairly significant enhancements across the board, including an update to notifications and new health-tracking features,” Gurman wrote. “I’m not expecting an end-to-end redesign of iOS’s interface, even though it hasn’t changed much since iOS 7 nearly a decade ago. But there might be a new iPadOS multitasking interface,” Gurman further added.

Other than these, details about the upcoming watchOS 9 and macOS 13 updates are scarce as of now. However, the analyst mentioned that Apple might give us the first glimpse of its rOS platform, which will power its AR/ VR headsets. Additionally, it is said that Apple is looking to launch new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models along with an updated Mac mini and a 24-inch iMac later this year. Hence, the company could announce a few hardware devices during the four-day event.

If you are interested to know more about the upcoming WWDC 2022, you can check out our in-depth roundup story on the same. Also, let us know your thoughts on Apple’s possible WWDC 2022 plans in the comments below.