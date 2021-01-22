Prior to the launch of an AR headset, Apple is looking to bring a high-end VR headset to the market. As per a recent Bloomberg report, the Cupertino giant is working on its first virtual reality headset. It is expected to arrive as a standalone device sometime in 2022, meaning it is still far from ready. But, the report spills the beans on the design, hardware, and internal specifications of Apple’s VR headset.

Apple VR Headset Launching in 2022

VR Headset Powered by Apple Silicon

First up, the Apple VR headset will draw power from the company’s in-house chipsets. The report says that the company is developing chips more powerful than its Apple M1 silicon that recently debuted on the MacBook lineup. “Some of the chips tested in the device beat the performance of Apple’s M1 Mac processors,” mentions the report. So yeah, we know that performance wouldn’t be an issue on this headset.

Some AR Features in Tow

The VR headset is codenamed N301 and is said to be the “same size as Facebook’s Oculus Quest” headset. It will primarily focus on VR technologies but will also support some AR features in a limited capacity, as per the report. This means you will not only be able to move in a 3D environment but also interact with the real world at the same time. We’ve already seen how Apple ARKit allows users to place objects or play games in the real world using their iPhones or iPads.

Design and Display

The report further reveals that Apple’s VR headset will include displays with a much higher resolution than its competitors. This lines up with the rumor that the headset will house two 8K resolution displays – one for each eye. This means the headset will offer users a jaw-dropping 16K resolution.

As for the design, the Cupertino giant is opting for a fabric exterior to reduce weight. We have already seen how this works with the AirPods Max headphones, which have a fabric headband. There is also a fan inside one of the prototypes, which is unusual for Apple’s fanless design approach. The Apple VR headset will be premium, available in smaller quantities, and pricey – like Pro Display XDR pricey. It will run the company’s own OS, along with an App Store tailored to show VR apps.

Though Apple is rumored to be developing a VR headset, we suggest you take all of the details with a grain of salt. The device is a year away from launch and the company can change a lot during this timeframe. Also, it is possible that Apple is just experimenting with the technology for its AR or mixed-reality headsets that will arrive further down the road.