Apple Confirms M4 Macs Coming Next Week

Ever since Apple unveiled its iPad Mini 7 on October 15, 2024, everybody has been curious to know when new M4 Macs are coming. Well, no more guesswork now. Apple’s Greg Joswiak posted on X revealed that Apple is all set to launch new products next week, teasing the refreshed M4 Macs.

Joswiak’s post said “Mac your calendars! We have an exciting week of announcements ahead, starting on Monday morning.” Considering the post, it seems Apple won’t hold a dedicated October Mac launch event this year. Rather, we might see new M4 Macs via press release, just like Apple did with the iPad Mini 7. https://twitter.com/gregjoz/status/1849484363165213148

On Monday, October 28, Apple will roll out the much-awaited Apple Intelligence features with iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1. So, we might get to hear the new Mac announcements on Tuesday and beyond.

There are strong rumors that Apple will launch multiple Macs with M4 processors. We’re likely to see an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M4 processor, and a higher-end 14-inch & 16-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro and M4 Max chips. There are speculations that Apple will launch an all-new Mac Mini in M4 and M4 Pro variants. Also, the giant is likely to drop an upgraded version of Apple’s all-in-one desktop, an iMac with an M4 processor.

According to rumors and leaks, the MacBook Pro and iMac are unlikely to arrive with any design changes. The entire focus will be on the capabilities of the new M4 processors. On the flip side, the new Mac Mini is rumored to get a major overhaul with a more compact and space-saving design. The upcoming Mac Mini is teased to be Apple’s smallest-ever desktop computer, which will almost be around the size of the Apple TV.

The upcoming entry-level M4 Macs are rumored to arrive with upgraded RAM of 16GB, instead of 8GB. This will allow for a better performance for Apple Intelligence features.

The topshot analyst Mark Gurman previously reported that some M4 Macs might ship as early as Friday, November 1. This falls in line with the latest M4 Mac release date announcement.

We’ll keep you updated as Apple makes announcements. Stay tuned with us!