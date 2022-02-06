Apple Car Might Integrate an Advanced Sunroof with Variable Opacity

We have been hearing rumors about Apple developing its own electric car for a really long time now. Over the past few years, we have seen the company file multiple patents for its much-awaited electric car, which is rumored to be completely autonomous. Now, a recent patent filed at the USPTO hints that the Apple car might integrate an advanced sunroof system that would be able to change its transparency level based on user control. Here are the details.

Apple Patents for a Sunroof with Variable Opacity

The patent was filed on February 1 and was initially spotted by MotorTrend. It describes a sunroof system for a car that would be able to change its opacity level with the help of the in-car infotainment system.

Now, the idea of a sunroof is not a new thing in the car industry. Most high-end vehicles feature a sliding sunroof that you can open or close on-demand like a roof window. However, Apple’s patent describes a special sunroof that would allow the drivers or passengers to not only control the opening or closing of the sunroof but the level of transparency as well. They will be able to allow the amount of light in the car.

Image: USPTO

“Another aspect of the disclosed embodiments is a vehicle that includes a window and a variable translucence area defined on the window. The variable translucence area is controllable to allow the desired degree of light admission through the window. A movable panel assembly is movable between a closed position and an open position,” the patent explains.

While details regarding the overall working of this new advanced sunroof remain unknown, it won’t be a crime to expect its compatibility with Apple’s CarPlay and integration within the in-car infotainment system. Moreover, the patent suggests that the advanced, variable-opacity sunroof will open or close in sequence with the side windows of the car. A previous patent had revealed that the side windows of the rumored Apple car will be able to detect cracks on them.

Now, it is worth mentioning that Apple has been filing various car-related patents in the recent past. While this hints that the company is actively working on the project, the commercial launch of the Apple car is still not confirmed by the company. It is rumored to launch the self-driving vehicle sometime in 2024, though it could very well be pushed back due to the pandemic.

We will keep you informed on Apple’s plans for the development of its own car once we get hold of more details. So, stay tuned. Also, do you like the idea of this advanced car sunroof? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!