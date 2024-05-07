Apple Announces New iPad Pro with OLED Display and M4 Chip

The long wait is finally over! The OLED iPad Pro is for real now. Apple unveiled its much-awaited 2024 iPad Pro at the “Let Loose” event on May 7. The 2024 iPad Pro features a stunning Ultra Retina XDR OLED display, an M4 chip, larger screens, and other upgrades. The new iPads are available for pre-order starting today and will hit the shelves starting as early as next week. Let’s check out the complete specifications and availability details below.

M4 iPad Pro: Specs and Features

The brand-new OLED iPad Pro packs greater power in a thinner & lightweight design. Apple launched the new Pro with a fresh design, powerful innards, and slightly larger 11-inch and 13-inch screen size options. The 11-inch model is 5.3mm thick, whereas the 13-inch model is a mere 5.1mm thick. Apple claims that the new ‌iPad Pro‌ the thinnest Apple product ever. With enhanced aesthetics, the new iPad Pro looks more luxe than ever.

As anticipated, Apple skipped the M3 chip and went for the more capable M4 chipset for the latest Pros. Both the models are powered by the brand-new M4 chipset, which is claimed to be an “outrageously powerful chip for AI.”

One of the most remarkable features of the 2024 iPad Pro is the Ultra Retina XDR OLED display that uses two panels in a tandem design to offer an even better fullscreen brightness. The new Pro offers up to 1,000 nits of brightness for SDF and HDR and 1,600 nits of peak HDR brightness. That means you can expect perfect blacks, rich color saturation, improved luminance, and more details. The new iPad Pro is also more responsive to content in motion.

Just like the 2024 iPad Air, the new OLED iPad Pro’s enclosure is made from 100% recycled aluminum. If you prefer a matte display finish, Apple also offers a nano-texture coating for the first time with the 2024 iPad Pros. Talking about the color options, the latest iPad Pro comes in Silver and Space Black finishes.

The new iPad Pros also got an accessory refresh. The Magic Keyboard now has a premium finish with an aluminum palm rest, and there’s a function key row as well. Besides, Apple launched the rumored Apple Pencil Pro with support for squeeze gestures and Find My Location tracking.

iPad Pro Price and Availability

The new M4 iPad Pro starts at $999 for the 11-inch model. On the other hand, the 12.9-inch variant starts at $1299. Both models are up for pre-order and will be up for grabs, starting as early as May 15th.