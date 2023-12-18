Apple AirPods 4 with New Design, ANC in the Works

The AirPods Pro 2 recently got updated with a new USB-C port alongside the new iPhone 15 lineup. However, the entry-level non-Pro AirPods have not received the same treatment. Well, that is about to change in 2024. Adding to his previous report from October, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Apple will introduce two AirPods 4 models in 2024.

In his PowerOn newsletter, Gurman mentions that both the non-Pro AirPods 4 models will feature an updated design, redesigned case (likely with Find My support, a speaker, and a lanyard loop), and how can we forget about USB-C charging support. The design, as noted in the previous report, will be a mix of the current-gen AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2.

How will the two models differ, you ask? The pricier of the two AirPods 4 models will come with ANC (Active Noise Cancelation), making the feature available at a cheaper entry point. That will likely be the only difference between the two models unless Apple decides to offer silicone tips on the higher-end model. And I believe they should, as it would lead to a better fit and passive noise cancelation.

With this update, Apple is looking to simplify its AirPods lineup for consumers. They get confused between the AirPods 2 and 3 easily due to their similar design and feature set but substantial price difference. And as the report mentions, they opt for the cheaper model.

Apart from the entry-level AirPods, Apple is also planning to make minor changes to the AirPods Max headphones. We can expect to see the lightning port being replaced with a USB-C port and a variety of new colors.

With these launches next year, the lightning port will be phased out completely from the AirPods lineup. Apple continues to work on health tracking features, like body temperature measurement, for AirPods, but they are still far off.