Having revealed the PlayStation 5 logo at the CES 2020 tech show in January, Sony is now all set to host its next PS5 event on June 4th. The company has now also confirmed that the upcoming console will come with a number of exclusive games that won’t be playable on older hardware. This was revealed by PlayStation boss, Jim Ryan, who said that buyers of the new console will get “something new, something different, that can really only be enjoyed on PS5”.

In an interview to GamesIndustry, he said: “We have always said that we believe in generations. We believe that when you go to all the trouble of creating a next-gen console, that it should include features and benefits that the previous generation does not include. And that, in our view, people should make games that can make the most of those features”.

With a custom AMD 3.5GHz CPU based on the Zen 2 architecture and a custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU, the PlayStation 5 is obviously expected to be more powerful than the 7-year-old PlayStation 4. However, the complete unavailability of some new titles on the older device is likely more of a marketing strategy than a true reflection of the actual hardware strength of the two devices.

Either way, Ryan didn’t reveal anything further about any new titles, but at Sony’s corporate strategy meeting earlier this month, CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said that the company will soon reveal a compelling line-up of games for the upcoming console. According to rumors, launch titles for the PS5 may include Watch Dogs Legion, Godfall, FIFA 21 and Battlefield. An untitled Harry Potter RPG could also be an exclusive at launch.