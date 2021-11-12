Amazon Prime Video Now Lets You Share Clips of Your Favorite Movies and TV Shows

Amazon is rolling out a 30-second clip-sharing feature on Prime Video. The feature lets users share their favorite clips from select Amazon Original series on social media or via direct messages.

Share Clips from Amazon Prime Video

“Have you ever been so moved by a scene, so blown away by an action sequence, or laughed so hard at a joke that you couldn’t wait to share it with someone? Now you can send scenes from your favorite Amazon Original series—straight from your phone,” reads Amazon’s announcement blog post.

Getting started with the feature is fairly straightforward. When you are watching an episode of a supported Amazon Original, you will see a new ‘Share a clip’ button at the bottom-right corner. Pressing this button will pause the content and generate a 30-second clip of what you just watched.

From the preview screen, you can choose to move the clip forward or backward to pick the part you would like to share with your friends. After picking the right portion, tap the Share button to share it via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, iMessage, Messenger, and WhatsApp.

The feature currently supports a limited number of Amazon Originals, including Boys (Season One), The Wilds, Invincible, and Fairfax. However, Amazon promises to add support for more Amazon Original movies and series in the future.

Prime Video clip sharing is currently available to customers in the US on iPhones. Amazon told The Verge that the feature is available on Prime Video version 8.41 or later. There’s no word on Android or global availability of the feature just yet. If the feature gets widespread adoption, we could expect Amazon to expand its availability in the coming months.