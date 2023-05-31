Amazon Prime Video Adds Animax + GEM Content in India

Amazon Prime Video is one of the biggest OTT platforms in India and has been the one-stop destination for entertainment. Yet unlike all its rivals, it has lacked a great anime library, as we mentioned in our best anime streaming apps and websites guide. But that disadvantage is slowly starting to fade as they are adding some anime content for Indian fans. Read on to learn more about Prime Video’s collaboration to bring Animax to our screens.

Animax in India: Prime Video x KC Global Media Collobaration

The rise of Japanese pop culture in India is becoming unstoppable now and that became evident when Suzume surpassed Rs 10 crore at the Indian box office. It is only natural for every OTT giant to treat their fans with what they want. As a result, Amazon Prime Video partnered with KC Global Media, an Asian Entertainment Media Company that owns Animax, AXN Asia, Gem, etc. So, all the anime licensed by KC Global Media network will be knocking on Prime Video’s doors starting today with Prime Video’s Animax + GEM pack.

Prime Video’s Animax + GEM add-on subscription is available for Rs 299/year, which seems like a pretty good deal. It not only includes a vast set of anime but also covers J-Dramas and a few other Japanese programs with subtitles ready to stream now. Thus, this entertainment pack is totally worth it for fans who are looking for a great platform to stream Japanese content. However, it being bundled with my existing Prime subscription would have been better.

The CEO, President, and Co-Founder of KC Global Media Entertainment, George Chien talked about Prime Video’s Animax + GEM add-on. He mentioned, “Fueled by passionate fans and the strong following of Japanese pop culture in India, we are excited to bring the ultimate Japanese entertainment experience in collaboration with one of India’s leading streaming platforms.”

List of Anime Coming to Amazon Prime Video

Now that you have learned about the offering, it’s time to take a look at the anime and TV shows lineup coming to Prime Video’s Animax + GEM add-on. It offers some of the best anime such as Fruits Basket, Haikyuu, Legend of the Galactic Heroes, etc. Here is the list of some popular anime available for streaming right away:

Anime (Japanese Audio with English Subtitles) Fruits Basket Haikyu!! The Seven Deadly Sins Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom My Senpai is Annoying Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Police in a Pod My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! I’ve Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Sabikui Bisco A Place Further than the Universe Osamake: Romcom Where the Childhood Friend Won’t Lose

Some of the popular Japanese shows available to stream are: Japanese Shows (Japanese Audio with English Subtitles) Outsider Cops 10 Count to the Future Captured Hospital Avalanche Nice Flight! VS Arashi She Was Pretty Moco’s Travel Kitchen The Quest

And that’s everything we know about the latest Animax + GEM add-on subscription available in Prime Video India. I think it’s a great move from the OTT giant to start covering the Indian anime fans during the breakthrough which would benefit both parties. We will be getting a lot of new anime as well as J-Dramas soon. That said, what do you think about this new move from Amazon? Are you going to subscribe to their latest add-on, let us know in the comments.