Amazon has today announced the dates of its annual Prime Day shopping event for Amazon Prime members in India. According to the company, the event will take place on August 6 and 7 in the country.

Amazon usually holds its Prime Day event in July, but this time around, the e-commerce giant had to postpone the event due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the company says there will be over 300 new product launches from popular brands like Samsung, Intel, OnePlus, Microsoft Xbox, Xiaomi, and more.

In addition, Amazon is planning to introduce over 150 Prime-exclusive products from Small & Medium Businesses in categories such as beauty, immunity boosters, and vlogging accessories. These product launches will be from sellers part of Amazon’s Local Shops, Amazon Launchpad, Amazon Saheli, and Amazon Karigar programs.

“Prime Day is back again this year offering a unique opportunity for our members, to discover joy with a two-day event (Aug 6,7) filled with best of deals, hundreds of new product launches, blockbuster entertainment and more, all from the safety of their homes,” said Amit Agarwal, SVP & Country Manager, Amazon India.

The company is offering a 10 percent instant discount for HDFC Bank’s Debit & Credit cards, and EMI transactions. Apart from this, you also get Amazon Pay rewards and discounts on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit cards.

As you might probably be aware, participating in Amazon Prime Day sale requires an Amazon Prime membership. You can join Amazon Prime at Rs.129 per month or Rs.999 per year. The subscription also provides access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and Prime Gaming.

Although Amazon is proceeding with Amazon Prime Day in India, the company has reportedly delayed the event for customers in the U.S, at least until the month of October.