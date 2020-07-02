Amazon has recently launched a dedicated Prime Video app built on the Universal Windows Platform (UWP) for Windows 10 users. The app is available to download via Microsoft Store.

It took quite some time for Amazon to launch the Prime Video app, but we’re glad that it is here. The app was available in preview last week, although it didn’t let users in at that time.

I’ve been using the new Prime Video app for the past couple of days on my Windows 10 laptop. Unlike the Netflix app, Prime Video offers somewhat the same experience as you would get in its web counterpart.

There are a few minor changes, though. For starters, the controls for switching between Home, TV Shows, Movies, Kids sections are present to the left as an expandable sidebar. You can also easily access your Downloads and Watchlist from the side pane.

A minor inconvenience I noticed is the lack of mouse hover actions on the home page. While the web version shows you essential details such as the length, year, age rating, availability of subtitles, and a brief description of the show when you hover your mouse pointer over the title, the app just doesn’t respond to it. One should click on the title in the app to view more details.

As you might probably be aware, having a dedicated app means Windows 10 users can now download movies and TV shows from Prime Video to watch offline. Prime Video app lets you download media in three video qualities – Best, Better, and Good.

It is worth noting that your Windows 10 build must be 17763 or higher to use the app. That translates to Windows 10 version 1809, also known as the infamous Windows 10 October 2018 update that wiped data of users.

Download Prime Video app for Windows 10