Amazon’s Prime Day Sale Returns in July for Its 11th Year

You love savings, I love savings, we all love savings, and there is no better occasion to get some of the best deals and discounts across a variety of categories than the annual Prime Day sale on Amazon. The sale is making its return for the 11th year in a row, and is set to take place sometime around July of this year.

The Amazon shared a news post on Tuesday, giving us a teaser of the upcoming Prime Day sale. The blog doesn’t give us a clear clue about the exact date when the sale will take place, but we know it will be in July. The sale will bring deals and offers across 35 categories, including electronics, kitchen, beauty, and back-to-school apparel.

It is going to be a worldwide event, as the sale will be coming to several regions. These include: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the U.S., and the UK.

Folks in Ireland will also be able to join in on the huge discounts for the first time. That said, it goes without saying that you will need a Prime membership to be able to make the most out of Prime Day. In case you don’t have a subscription, you can get the 30-day trial and cancel it before the billing period.

Amazon also mentioned how they shipped 9 billion orders with same-day or next-day delivery during last year’s Prime Day sale. And customers enjoyed over $95 billion of savings across the globe. While that’s all the details we have for now, we will update you if we learn about any other developments or the exact date of the Prime Day.