Amazon, back in 2020, added Podcasts to its Prime Music platform to compete with giants like Apple and Spotify. The service, however, was not available in India at the time. Now, the Seattle-based e-commerce giant has launched Podcasts for Prime Music members in the country who can listen to various popular podcasts from renowned content creators.

The announcement came via an official tweet from Amazon’s Prime Music Twitter handle. The tweet (attached below) comes with a teaser video that showcases podcast shows by well-known creators such as Jay Shetty, Robin Sharma, Cyrus Broacha, and Clyde Lee Dennis.

The voices you know and love, all in one place! Discover podcasts on Amazon Prime Music. 🎙 Learn more: https://t.co/ZqmkfKALsO#PodcastsOnAmazonMusic pic.twitter.com/1g2ZjoRSOl — Amazon Prime Music IN (@AmazonMusicIN) April 14, 2021

Podcasts on Amazon Music

Amazon Podcasts is currently available for Prime Music members in India and they can access it by signing in to their accounts on the Prime Music app on Android and iOS. Apart from this, users can also access Amazon’s library of over 9 million podcasts using any web browser on a desktop or ask their Alexa smart speakers to start playing them (with an active Prime account, of course).

The service is available for every Prime Music member for free and they will not have to spend any additional money to access it. In addition, users will be able to download the podcast episodes for offline listening.

The Amazon Podcast platform contains podcasts from numerous creators – both national and international. Moreover, Prime Music members will also enjoy Amazon Originals that are produced exclusively for the platform.

Podcast episodes are categorized based on their genres and the categories range from motivation, business, technology to comedy, music, and fitness. So, there is something for every kind of listener who can enjoy listening to their favorite creators anytime they want.

Amazon’s Podcast is currently available in India and Prime Music users can access it right away. However, to access additional benefits like offline downloads, users will require Prime membership which starts at Rs 129/month.