Amazon has expanded its grocery service Amazon Pantry to over 300 cities in India. The program started as a pilot in Hyderabad back in 2016 and later got expanded to 110 cities last year.

This new expansion includes cities such as Allahabad, Amreli, Bareilly, Betul, Bhopal, Bundi, Bhandara, Churu, Deogarh, Gonda, Jammu, Jhansi, Kathua, Kozhikode, Malda, Moradabad, Nainital, Pathankot, Rajkot, Shimla, Udaipur, Varanasi, and others.

Amazon Pantry promises up to 35% savings on monthly groceries. You can shop over 3,000 products from more than 200 brands through the service. Customers in select cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune have the option to schedule their Pantry deliveries.

Amazon has expanded its grocery service at a time when people are staying indoors to contain the spread of coronavirus. Several companies including Swiggy, Zomato, and Reliance have shown interest in starting grocery services amidst the pandemic. Notably, Swiggy recently expanded its grocery service to 125 cities, while JioMart is now live in over 200 cities.

Just like its e-commerce branch, Amazon Pantry had to scale down its operations when the first wave of coronavirus started to affect the country. The company, however, has managed to resume its operations in India as the government relaxed its guidelines.

“Amazon Pantry has become popular with customers as it fulfils their grocery demands and gives them great savings. With this expansion, customers in more than 300 cities & towns can get access to safe doorstep delivery of grocery essentials,” said Saurabh Srivastava, Director – Category Management, Amazon India.

You can use Amazon Pantry from Amazon’s official app on the Play Store and App Store. You may also use the website to place your orders.