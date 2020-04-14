Food-delivery platform Swiggy has now expanded its grocery service ‘Swiggy Stores’ to 125 cities across India. The company has partnered with several brands and retailers including HUL, P&G, Godrej, Dabur, Marico, Vishal Mega Mart, Adani Wilmers, and Cipla to deliver essentials.

“While the grocery and essentials category has always been a part of our long-term strategy of delivering hyperlocal convenience, we have enabled faster ramp up for the benefit of our consumers. Extending our hyperlocal delivery offering will unlock a new dimension of convenience and safety for our consumers as well as earnings for our Delivery Partners during these extraordinary times,” said Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder in a statement.

Sunder had hinted about an imminent expansion of the company’s grocery services to 150 cities last month. Swiggy Stores was previously limited to Bengaluru and Gurugram. The company gradually started expanding the feature to tier-1 cities last week.

If you’re in one of those cities, you’ll see a new section named Grocery in Swiggy’s home page. Tap on it and choose your nearby partner store to order essential items.

Meanwhile, Swiggy has also expanded its Dunzo-like instant pick up and drop service Swiggy Genie to 15 cities. The service was previously operated under the name Swiggy Go in Bengaluru.

To use Swiggy Genie, all you have to do is open Swiggy app, tap on the Genie section and choose “Create a Task”. Enter pick up address, drop address, and add task details. The base delivery fee is Rs.40 up to 2km and the price increases at Rs.15 per km. However, due to the current circumstances, Swiggy has limited Swiggy Genie to deliver essentials (groceries and edibles).