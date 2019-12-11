Amazon has partnered with Onida to launch its Fire TV edition Smart TVs in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999. The TV will be available in 32-inch variant for an introductory price of Rs 12,999 while the 43-inch version will be available for Rs 21,999 starting December 20.

“We are very excited to bring the complete Fire TV experience on Onida TVs in India. With Fire TV Edition’s excellent picture quality and immersive sound experience, customers can enjoy all their favourite content in one place, whether it is streaming content from popular apps like Prime Video, Hotstar, Sony Liv, Zee5 and more, or switching to DTH/cable connection for live TV”, Parag Gupta, Head of Amazon Devices India, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Onida Fire TV Edition has Fire TV built-in, thus, enabling the users to easily find and watch their favoruite movies and TV shows from OTT platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar, YouTube, Sony Liv, Zee5, and Sun Nxt among others. “Onida is excited to work with Amazon to bring the Fire TV experience to India. We have over 38 years of experience building TVs in India and the Onida Fire TV Edition brings superior picture quality and sound output to customers, at affordable prices”, said Sunil Shankar, Business Head, MIRC Electronics Ltd. (Onida).

The device comes with built-in WiFi, 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port and 1 earphone port to enable customers connect DTH or cable set top boxes, gaming consoles, sound bars and home theatre systems. The TV features Dolby Digital Plus and DTS TruSurround sound for a superior sound experience.