Amazon India has launched an upgraded ‘Amazon Easy‘ store format that would offer a touch-and-feel product experience through a physical product display. Originally launched as a pilot in 2015, the stores have Amazon employees to help new customers place orders on the Amazon India website. Customers can then decide whether to pick up the order from the store or get it delivered at their doorstep.

In a press release, Amazon said that the store owners can now leverage Amazon’s last-mile delivery program, ‘I Have Space’, to deliver packages to customers in their area as well as facilitate pickups. The first such exclusive Amazon Easy store is now operational in Mahalakshmi layout in Bengaluru. Amazon says it plans to soon expand the upgraded format to other parts of the country with its existing and new network partners.

In a statement, Kishore Thota, the Director of Customer Experience & Marketing at Amazon India, said that the initiative will bring millions of new customers to the company. “We see Amazon Easy playing an important role in enabling the next 200-300 million customers to enjoy shopping on Amazon.in as well as creating local jobs and self-employment opportunities”, he said.

Codenamed ‘Project Udaan‘, Amazon Easy stores originally launched as pilot in 2015, but has now rolled out to more locations nationwide. Until now, it only offered assistance for online shopping, helping new customers create accounts and place orders on Amazon India. In its press release, Amazon said it works with partners like Vakrangee, Indiabuys and Velocity to bring the Amazon Easy experience to new e-commerce customers in the country.