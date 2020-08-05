Amazon and Airtel have announced a strategic partnership to offer cloud-based digital solutions to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the country. In a joint press release on Wednesday, the companies announced that the Indian carrier will leverage the US e-commerce giant’s Amazon Web Services (AWS) network for the purpose. The tie-up will also accelerate the digital transformation in the country, said the press release.

As a part of the partnership, Airtel Cloud will build an AWS Cloud Practice and offer differentiated Airtel Cloud products. The upcoming offerings will leverage AWS, as well as Airtel’s datacenters and other network and telecoms offerings. Aimed at both SMEs and large enterprises, the new products will provide comprehensive solutions for a variety of sectors. Airtel Cloud is the telco’s cloud-based enterprise solution offering new-age services in areas of big data, analytics, crowdsourcing and cognitive services.

According to the press release, Airtel Cloud will offer customers a range of services and solutions, including migration and assessments, data analysis that leverages the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), application modernization, data warehousing and Internet of Things (IoT) services. The services would help businesses adopt new services and migrate to the cloud from legacy infrastructures, Airtel said.

Meanwhile, Amazon expressed hope that its AWS network in the country will help SMEs signing-up for Airtel’s new services. Announcing the tie-up, Puneet Chandok, President of AWS in India and South Asia, told reporters: “This collaboration gives customers a single point of contact when dealing with complex migrations or custom-built solutions. Airtel has demonstrated a strong commitment to our shared customers, and we look forward to continue working with them to bring innovative solutions to market”.