Do you check prices on multiple websites before finalizing the purchase? Check out Amazon Assistant, the e-commerce giant’s service that lets you compare prices of products on other e-commerce platforms with Amazon’s price so that you can get the best possible deal.

Amazon Assistant is being offered as a browser extension for PC. On Android, the feature is baked into the official Amazon Shopping app, which can be enabled by going to the app’s settings and tapping Amazon Assistant. There is a dedicated Amazon Assistant app as well, just in case you’re not a fan of Amazon’s ancient-looking Android app. This way, you can save time by eliminating the need to open Amazon every time you shop from other e-commerce websites like Flipkart or Snapdeal.

It is worth noting that the Amazon Assistant app and the Amazon app’s inbuilt feature requires you to grant accessibility service and draw-over app permissions for the feature to work.

I tried using Amazon Assistant on Chrome browser and I have to admit that the extension is quite useful and intuitive. While I have used third-party extensions in the past to compare prices across websites, an officially supported extension is good to have.

As you can see below, I tried searching for OnePlus 7T on Flipkart. The same variant is available for Rs.800 less on Amazon, which is awesome. Who doesn’t love a better deal anyway?

Other features of Amazon Assistant include order updates, wish list, trending deals, and deals of the day. The extension is available for major web browsers including Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Internet Explorer, and Opera.

Download Amazon Assistant (Android)