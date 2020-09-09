Huami has launched its latest smartwatch – the Amazfit Neo in China. The smartwatch follows a retro-design with a 1.2-inch square shaped monochrome LCD display housed in a plastic body.

While the Amazfit Neo looks just like another regular watch from the outside, it packs decent smart features to qualify as a smartwatch. For starters, it offers activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep monitoring.

The Bluetooth 5.0 LE-enabled smartwatch comes with three sports modes for all your running, walking, and cycling needs, thanks to the tri-axis accelerometer sensor. It also comes with Huami’s PAI health analysis system.

You don’t get touch controls, though. Instead, you have to operate the smartwatch with physical buttons. This may be a dealbreaker to some, but it will be appealing to people who prefer the retro style. Moreover, the smartwatch offers water resistance up to 50 meters, which means you can easily take it for a swim if you want.

As far as the battery life is concerned, the 160mAh battery in the Amazfit Neo offers up to 28 days of battery life. Moreover, you can extend that up to 37 days of usage on a single charge with basic usage.

The Amazfit Neo comes in three color variants namely Black, Green, and Orange. Huami has priced the smartwatch at 299 Yuan, which roughly translates to Rs.3,210. We will have to wait to see if this smartwatch makes its way to India. As of right now, there’s no word on its availability outside of China.