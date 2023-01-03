CES 2023: Alienware m18 Gaming Laptop Arrives with a Big 18-inch Display

At Dell’s CES 2023 presentation, we also got our first look at the new Alienware m18 gaming laptop. In line with teasers posted earlier last month, Alienware has launched a gaming laptop with a huge 18-inch display after a long time. Alongside the Alienware m18, the company also introduced the Alienware m16 for users who don’t desire a humongous panel. That said, let’s check out all the details of the Alienware m18:

Alienware m18 Gaming Laptop Revealed

Starting off, Alienware is making a major change across its gaming laptop lineup in the display department. All newly launched Alienware laptops now come with taller displays with a 16:10 aspect ratio. That’s also true for the Alienware m18, which offers two display options to its users. You can either choose a QHD+ panel with a 165Hz refresh rate or an FHD+ panel with a 480Hz refresh rate. Both panels are 18-inch in size and offer a 3ms response rate.

Moreover, the panel supports up to 300 nits of brightness, a 1000:1 contrast ratio with an anti-glare coating, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut support. Alienware also bakes in support for its hardware-based ComfortView Plus technology, which aims to reduce blue light emissions without impacting panel quality.

Moving to the internals, you can configure the Alienware m18 to be powered by the latest 13th-Gen Intel Core or Ryzen CPUs, along with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU (150W) or AMD Radeon graphics. This is coupled with up to 64GB 4800MHz DDR5 memory and up to 9TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. You also get dual user-replaceable DDR5 SO-DIMM slots, which is amazing.

The Alienware m18 also includes a 97W battery, and you get a massive 330W power adapter in the box. The company will also offer its smaller form factor 330W GaN charger for those who wish to buy one. The company further boasts about the thermal improvements we can expect from this laptop. Alienware m18 utilizes a Cryo-tech thermal design, including Element 31 thermal interface material for both GPU and CPU, expanded vapor chambers, and 4 ultra-thin fans.

Talking about the design, Alienware adopts a new Legend 3.0 design that aims to deliver beefy performance in its slim chassis. Now, the m18 boasts the same thickness as its predecessor with an aluminum top and bottom panel. Moreover, you get a full-size keyboard in tow but can choose between two options – per-key AlienFX backlit keyboard or CherryMX ultra-low-profile mechanical backlit keyboard. You also get a standard 720p webcam along with IR sensors for Windows Hello.

Price and Availability

As for the pricing, the Alienware m18 has been priced starting at $2,099 in the US. But the company has confirmed that only the higher-specced models will be available at the start. You will have to wait until later this year to get the base models. The Alienware m16, on the other hand, starts at $1,899 in the US.

The company also unveiled the Alienware x16 and x14, along with the Dell G-series gaming laptops, to deliver Intel and AMD processors and Radeon or Nvidia graphics to gamers at all budgets. While the Dell G15 and G16 start at just $849 and $1,499 respectively, the new Alienware x16 and x14 are priced at $2,149 and $1,799, respectively. There is currently no word on when these gaming laptops will make their way to India.