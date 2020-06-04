Airtel has reportedly started offering 1000GB additional data at no extra cost to Airtel XStream Fiber customers. As reported by TelecomTalk, the offer is applicable to new customers signing up for the service within the promotional period.

The company will run the offer until the 7th of June. According to the report, the offer is already live in select cities across the country including Chennai, Coimbatore, Cochin, and Ernakulam.

In case you’re unaware, Airtel XStream Fiber offers a total of four plans – Basic, Entertainment, Premium, and VIP. The aforesaid 1000GB promotional data is not applicable to the high-end VIP plan since it has no FUP.

The Basic plan offers you 150GB of data at up to 100Mbps speed along with unlimited Local and STD calls at Rs.799. The Entertainment plan takes it to 300GB and up to 200Mbps at Rs.999, while the Premium plan offers 500GB and up to 300Mbps at Rs.1499. The VIP plan offers unlimited data and up to 1Gbps speed at Rs.3999.

In case you need unlimited data in Basic, Entertainment, or Premium plans, you may avail the facility by paying an additional cost of Rs.299 per month.

Airtel also offers a complimentary subscription to Amazon Prime, Zee5 Premium, and Airtel XStream on all these plans except the entry-level basic plan. You will, however, get access to Airtel XStream in the basic plan.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that the company offers free installation and up to 15 percent on long-term plans. Unlike the new 1000GB offer, this is applicable throughout the country.