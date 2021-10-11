Airtel to Offer Rs 6,000 Cashback on Purchase of Budget Smartphones in India

One of India’s top telecom operators, Airtel has announced that it will offer customers a whopping Rs 6,000 cashback on buying smartphones valued at up to Rs 12,000. The company will offer cashback under the “Mera Pehla Smartphone” program that aims to push the adoption of smartphones in rural areas of India. Moreover, the offer also includes a one-time screen replacement program, covering damage charges of up to Rs 4,800.

Bharti Airtel has listed over 150 smartphones upon which customers can avail the “Mera Pehla Smartphone” cashback offer. It includes smartphones from reputed brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Realme, Lenovo, Motorola, and many more. Users can choose a device that costs up to Rs 12,000 to get the cashback. Furthermore, the company adds that the offer will also be available for smartphones valued at Rs 6,000. However, the customer will get the entire cashback over three years.

How Does Airtel’s Rs 6,000 Smartphone Cashback Offer Work?

Customers who are looking to grab the Rs 6,000 cashback offer from Airtel would require to recharge their Airtel pre-paid connection with Rs 249 or above continuously for 36 months (3 years). The company will then give the cashback in two installment payments.

The first one, which is a cashback of Rs 2,000, will be received by customers after 18 months (one and a half years) of the purchase. On the other hand, the second installment of Rs 4,000 will be paid out to customers after the completion of the 36-month period.

As part of the Mera Pehla Smartphone program, customers will also get a free one-time screen replacement program via Servify that covers damage charges of up to Rs 4,800. They will be eligible for the service only when they recharge with the specified recharge packs within 90 days of getting the device. It will be rolled out via the Airtel Thanks app.

Other than this, customers will also get a free Wynk Music subscription and 30-day free trial for Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition. You can check out the offer on Airtel India’s website via the corresponding link.

That is all you need to know about Airtel’s new Mera Pehla Smartphone cashback offer. With this, Airtel is joining Reliance’s Jio to push the boundaries on budget smartphone offerings in India. These telecom giants aim to replace feature phones that are extensively used in rural Indian regions. Airtel is also looking to rival the JioPhone Next, which is delayed but expected to be available to buy during Diwali, with its massive cashback program.

“As millions of customers across India aspire for a quality smartphone for a good online experience, our ambition is to make it easier for them to own the device of their choice,” said Shashwat Sharma, the Director of Marketing and Communications at Airtel.