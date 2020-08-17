A couple of Airtel‘s recently-launched prepaid recharge plans that were earlier offered only in a handful of telecom circles around the country, are now available pan-India. Originally announced in May, the new plans are combo recharge vouchers worth Rs. 129 and Rs. 199.

Both come with a validity of 24-days and offer 4G data alongside voice-calling and SMS. However, while the former comes with just the 1GB of high-speed data for the entire 24-day period, the latter offers 1GB of high-speed data per day. Both offer unlimited local, national and roaming voice-calls, but the latter offers 100 SMSes per day, while the former offers 300 SMSes overall. Additional benefits include free Hellotunes, Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream App subscription for the entire validity period.

The aforementioned plans were initially available only in the Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Maharashtra and Goa, and UP West and Uttarakhand circles, but Airtel had expanded their availability to more regions over the past few weeks. According to Telecom Talk, the two plans are now available in all 23 circles Airtel operates in, with the new additions being Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Chennai, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

Airtel has been rejigging many of its prepaid plans of late as part of its plans to better compete with the likes of Reliance Jio. Some of the company’s strategy seems to be working, as it has recovered some of its lost ground in recent times, and the company recently went past Vodafone Idea to become the second-largest wireless carrier in the country after Jio.