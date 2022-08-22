Airtel May Not Introduce New Premium 5G Plans

Airtel, along with other telcos like Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi), is expected to begin its 5G rollout soon, following the completion of the 5G spectrum auction recently. Now ahead of this, we have some details regarding Airtel’s 5G plans, which are said to go easy on the pocket. Here are the details.

Airtel 5G Plans Details Surface

It is suggested that Airtel’s 5G plans won’t be expensive but won’t be new. The telecom operator is said to offer 5G services on its existing expensive 4G plans, as per Vice Chairman, Bharti Enterprises, Akhil Gupta’s statement to Mint.

Akhil Gupta says, “I really don’t think there is going to be something like a pure premium 5G. At best we could start giving 5G on slightly higher plans, but let the operating people decide what they want to do.”

This decision is expected to increase the demand for Airtel 5G in India, thus, resulting in more people going for the high-priced tariff plans. It is further suggested that 5G’s penetration will be really quick and everyone with a 5G phone will be able to use it. This will, in turn, lead to increased demand for 5G and revenue for the telecom operators.

“If you keep supplying, demand will keep coming. When you provide more capacity and faster speeds, the consumption is bound to grow. It is human nature that if you get faster internet, you will consume more data,” Gupta further added.

Furthermore, Airtel and other telcos seek a higher average revenue per user (ARPU) this year. For those who don’t know, India is among the top 5 countries with the cheapest mobile data plan with the cost of $0.17 (~ Rs 14). Its ARPU was below Rs 200 in the April-June quarter this year.

As for the 5G rollout in India, this is expected to begin soon with telecom operators expected to announce the rollout in the coming days. We will let you know when this information is released, so, stay tuned. Meanwhile, you can check out our in-depth articles on 5G services by Airtel, Jio, and even Vi for a better idea.