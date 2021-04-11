If you are someone (like me) who is into sneakers and loved Lego bricks since the wee-days, then I am sure you will be in love with Adidas’ new kicks developed in partnership with Lego. Officially dubbed the Adidas Ultraboost DNA X Lego Plates Shoes, the new sneakers offer customizability options using actual Lego bricks.

Adidas Ultraboost DNA X Lego Plates Shoes

The pair of Ultraboost DNA X Lego Plates Shoes feature three transparent Lego plates on each of their sides. These 2-by-6 Lego plates can contain three 2-by-2 bricks of any color that users can attach to the shoes. This gives sneakerheads the ultimate customizability option. You can use your own Lego bricks, although the sneaker comes with a collection of Lego bricks in red, blue, green, and yellow (primary colors).

Apart from the Lego bricks-based customizability, the new Adidas X Lego kicks also feature some more Lego-like designs. For instance, there is a dotted design at the front of the sneakers. This depicts the design of Lego’s iconic building bricks. There is also a red Lego logo on the tongue that sits right below the Adidas logo. Moreover, the sole of the sneaker comes in a bright yellow color with the same dotted design.

Coming to its build, Adidas used something called Primeblue to make the pair of Ultraboost DNA X Lego Plates Shoes. It is a “high-performance recycled material made in part with Parley Ocean Plastic,” as per the company.

As for the price and availability of the kicks, the Adidas X Lego kicks are currently available to buy from Adidas’ official online store. They are priced at $200 (~Rs 14,689) and are not eligible for any promotional discounts.

So, if you are a sucker for kicks and a Lego lover, then I’d suggest you check out the pair on Adidas’ official website. Also, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.