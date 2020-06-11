Acer India has unveiled its first gaming laptop that comes with the latest 10th-gen processor from Intel. The new Acer Nitro 5, features a design similar to the previous gen Nitro 5, but comes with upgraded internals.

The Nitro 5 comes in two screen sizes. There’s a 17-inch variant with narrow bezels and a 15.6-inch variant with, not so narrow bezels. However, Acer still claims 80% screen to body ratio on the smaller Nitro 5, so that’s nice.

Under the hood, the Nitro 5 packs in the latest 10th-gen Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processors. This is paired with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and M.2 PCIe SSDs for fast storage. Obviously as a gaming laptop, the GPU matters a lot here. The Nitro 5 packs upto an RTX 2060 GPU, but you can also opt for a GTX GPU for a lower price point.

For connectivity, you get WiFi 6 support with 2×2 MIMO, and there are a host of ports, including an HDMI 2.0 port and USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports. The laptop comes with dual fans for improved cooling, and Acer’s CoolBoost technology that reportedly increases fan speeds by 10% compared to auto mode.

The Acer Nitro 5 is available at a starting price of Rs. 72,990. You can buy it from Acer’s website, or from authorised e-commerce and retail outlets.