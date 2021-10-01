Deal: Grab Acer Nitro 5 with 11th-Gen Intel CPU, RTX 3050 GPU for Rs. 71,499 on Amazon

The Amazon Great Indian Festival has officially kicked off and brought along massive discounts on electronic gadgets, appliances, and a plethora of products. Now, if you’re someone looking for a powerful yet affordable gaming laptop during this festive sale season, well, we have you covered with a fresh Acer Nitro 5 recommendation.

The Acer Nitro 5 was refreshed earlier this year with the latest 11th-Gen Intel Core H-series CPU and RTX 3050 GPU. During the ongoing Amazon sale, the Nitro 5 has received an attractive discount, so let’s check out the details.

Acer Nitro 5: Cheapest RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop in India?

The Acer Nitro 5 (2021) gaming laptop was launched at Rs. 82,999 in India back in August, but it usually retails for around Rs. 79,990 on Amazon. As part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival, this laptop has been discounted by Rs. 7,000 (~9%) and is now available to buy at just Rs. 72,999.

Add to this the 10% instant discount (up to Rs. 1,500) applicable for HDFC credit cardholders, and you can get the Acer Nitro 5 for as low as Rs. 71,499 during the Diwali sale.

If not the base variant, you could also choose to buy the higher-end i7 variant of the Nitro 5. You not only get an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11800H processor but the latest RTX 3050Ti GPU and 16GB of RAM for Rs. 89,990 in India.

Acer Nitro 5: Key Specifications

With the discount offer details out of the way, check out the key specs and features of this affordable gaming laptop: