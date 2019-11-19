Apple recently launched a 16-inch MacBook Pro with a bigger battery, slimmer bezels, improved thermals, and most importantly, a new-old keyboard mechanism utilising the good-old scissor switches instead of the new Butterfly switches it has been using since it redesigned the MacBook Pro back in 2016.

Now, a new report is claiming that Apple will bring the same, improved keyboard to the 13-inch MacBook Pro next year. The report comes from DigiTimes, and corroborates what we’ve heard before from famed Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo. That same report also claims that the updated 13-inch MBP will be launched in the first half of 2020.

You may recall that Apple’s Butterfly keyboards have been a massive pain in the neck for a lot of users, with reports arising that even a small amount of sand or dirt can render keys useless on the keyboard. The problem caught so much attention that Apple even launched a free keyboard repair program for the new MacBook Pros. Moreover, the extreme lack of travel in the new keyboard also annoyed most users.

With the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, Apple finally went back to using the scissor switches it has used in the older MacBook Pros, and it’s a change that reviewers are loving so far. I’ve not used the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, so I can’t really say how good the new keyboard is, but based on what I’ve heard and read about the new laptop online, things are looking good. Let’s hope that Apple makes the switch to the new keyboard for the 13-inch MacBook Pro as soon as possible.