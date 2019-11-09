We have seen a lot of custom Android launchers that offer a completely different look &feel to your smartphone. However, there aren’t many apps that increase the functionality of your current launcher and luckily, Zone Launcher is one of them.

Zone Launcher lets you access your favorite apps with a simple swipe gesture. The launcher works by requiring users to vertically swipe on the edge of the screen. The app lets you choose the edge you find the most comfortable to reach for. In my case, I’ve chosen center-right as the trigger area.

In doing so, the quick access applications will show up and the app you need will open when you point to the app’s icon and lift your finger. This is quite intuitive as it does not mess up with any of the navigation gesture implementations of OEMs I’m aware of.

You can choose the apps that you would like to see when you open Zone launcher as you can see in the below image. You can even customize the number of rows and columns you need in the app. If you are too lazy to choose your favorite apps, you can use the alphabetical index present inside Zone launcher’s UI to find your desired app. Cool, right?

The customizability does not stop here. There is an option to choose the theme and accent color of the app, choose the icon pack, size, and position of app labels. You can also set your own pictures as the background when the app opens up. However, you will need to purchase the full version that costs Rs.50 to access all customization features.

Download Zone Launcher (Free)