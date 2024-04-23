‘Zenless Zone Zero’ Release Date Listed on App Store; Pre-Orders Open Now

Genshin Impact maker HoYoverse is trying to hit another bullseye with their upcoming urban role-playing game, Zenless Zone Zero. After multiple beta tests since its announcement, HoYoverse seems to have announced the release date and pre-order for the game. According to the Zenless Zone Zero Apple App Store page, the expected release date is July 3, 2024.

Although this date does not serve as a confirmation, we have yet to hear from the official social accounts of HoYoverse. The app storefront does mention it to be an expected date further stating, “This content may change without notice, and the final product may be different.” Image Courtesy: HoYoverse/ Apple

Zenless Zone Zero Up for Pre-Order

This expected release date is seemingly an accident as other pre-order storefronts do not have a clear release date stated in them. However, the pre-orders for Zenless Zone Zero have started on PlayStation™Store, Google Play, App Store, Epic Store, and official websites. So, if you want to pre-order the game, you can from their designated websites below:

Fans are anticipating a different flavor in the game compared to HoYoverse’s Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact. Amidst the pre-order talks, the expected release date being leaked for Zenless Zone Zero can create more hype for the game. Recently the game was available for a PS5 technical test for select players.

Image Courtesy: HoYoverse

The pre-registration event will reward you with a lot of early bonuses. These bonuses include Master Tape ×20, Agent Corin ×1, and more! Additionally, Denny ×30,000, Master Tape ×8, and Boopon [Coup-En] ×5 rewards are unlocked now. With more pre-order numbers, the rewards will keep adding. Below are more rewards that will keep adding with more pre-registrations:

Global pre-registrations above 15 million — Dennies ×30,000

Global pre-registrations above 20 million — Master Tape ×3

Global pre-registrations above 25 million — Boopon[Coup-En] ×5

Global pre-registrations above 30 million — Master Tape ×5

Global pre-registrations above 35 million — Agent Corin ×1

Global pre-registrations above 40 million — Master Tape ×12

Are you excited about Zenless Zone Zero coming this summer? Did you pre-order the game already? Share what you think about the game in the comments below.