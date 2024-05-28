Zenless Zone Zero Release Date Announced – July 4th

Zenless Zone Zero is the latest addition to the successful roster of HoYoverse games. The much-awaited urban fantasy ARPG has been finally confirmed by HoYoverse to release on July 4th at 10:00 am (UTC + 8), simultaneously on PlayStation 5, PC, iOS, and Android. The game has been open for pre-registration for a month now and has already achieved the 35 million global pre-registration milestone. Image Courtesy: Zenless Zone Zero

The world of Zenless Zone Zero is set in a post-apocalyptic world, destroyed by supernatural disasters called “Hollows”. Players will have to take the role of a “Proxy”, who guides adventurers in the unpredictable hollows, facing enemies, completing commissions, and unraveling the mysteries behind New Eridu, the last remaining city.

The game has a thrilling and impactful combat system, reminiscent of Honkai Impact 3rd. Zenless Zone Zero also boasts vivid narrative storytelling, unique art, and music design, and considering Hoyoverse’s past records, no one can question them on it.

Cities (Image Courtesy: Zenless Zone Zero)

Hollows (Image Courtesy: Zenless Zone Zero)

Zenless Zone Zero is not an open-world game, like Genshin Impact, instead, it features big open maps that players can enter and explore. Players can explore Hollows and Labyrinths, where they can fight monsters and unravel new secrets. Other than Hollows, players can also explore the city of New Eridu.

Image Courtesy: Zenless Zone Zero

Currently, Zenless Zone Zero has 16 different characters, called agents in-game. Each agent boasts a unique style and combat role. Other than that, the game has Bangboos, adorable bunny-like android sidekicks, who can be equipped to agents to get various aid during battle and exploration.

Zenless Zone Zero is currently available for pre-registration on the PlayStation Store, Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and the Epic Games Store. Players will be rewarded with 20x Master Tapes (Banner pull currency), Agent Corin, 30,000x Dennies, and Boopons (for attaining Bangboos).