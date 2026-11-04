Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Review Roundup: “Best Looking Game Yet on Switch 2”

Even decades later, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remains the highest-rated game of all time with an untouchable Metascore of 99 on Metacritic. Fast-forward to today, the most awaited The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake has become the highest-rated game of 2026, boasting an impressive Metacritic score of 96.

Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Gets 96 Metacritic Score, Gets Rave Reviews Ahead of Launch

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake is all set to launch on November 5, 2026, at 12 AM ET. Ahead of the game’s launch, reviews are now available on popular video game review aggregator platforms, Metacritic and OpenCritic.

As expected, the latest Zelda remake has earned an impressive 96 Metascore on Metacritic and a score of 95 on OpenCritic. Critics have hailed The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake as a timeless classic, much like the original.

VGC (5/5) : “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake is a remarkable restoration of one of gaming’s most beloved adventures. Rather than reinventing a masterpiece, Nintendo has carefully refined what made it special, creating the definitive way for a new generation to discover it and returning players to fall in love all over again.”

: “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s Switch 2 remake is a remarkable restoration of one of gaming’s most beloved adventures. Rather than reinventing a masterpiece, Nintendo has carefully refined what made it special, creating the definitive way for a new generation to discover it and returning players to fall in love all over again.” Eurogamer (5/5) : “Alongside great judgement and clever tweaks, this astonishing remake has a proper ace up its sleeve.”

: “Alongside great judgement and clever tweaks, this astonishing remake has a proper ace up its sleeve.” GamesRadar+ (5/5) : “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is a remake for the ages, blending the charm and whimsy of the original with more digestible gameplay and stunning visuals. It’s as timeless as it ever was, managing to recreate one of the most beautiful games to date without compromising the magic of its 1998 predecessor – only adding to it.”

: “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is a remake for the ages, blending the charm and whimsy of the original with more digestible gameplay and stunning visuals. It’s as timeless as it ever was, managing to recreate one of the most beautiful games to date without compromising the magic of its 1998 predecessor – only adding to it.” IGN (9/10) : “Two eras intertwine in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s remake: Nintendo skillfully melds the world and dungeon design of classic Zeldas with the movement and presentation of its more recent games, creating both a beautiful retelling of a legend and a rich adventure that stands on its own.”

: “Two eras intertwine in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’s remake: Nintendo skillfully melds the world and dungeon design of classic Zeldas with the movement and presentation of its more recent games, creating both a beautiful retelling of a legend and a rich adventure that stands on its own.” Gamespot (9/10) : “Ocarina of Time is still a wonder of game design and a thrilling adventure. This remake smooths over some rough edges, leaves others intact, and lets what was so special about the original shine through. It can be easy to forget after so many years, but the core structure and design ethos are as strong as they ever were.”

: “Ocarina of Time is still a wonder of game design and a thrilling adventure. This remake smooths over some rough edges, leaves others intact, and lets what was so special about the original shine through. It can be easy to forget after so many years, but the core structure and design ethos are as strong as they ever were.” Game Informer (9.25/10) : “The 2026 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is a fairly straightforward recreation. But an admittedly very good one.”

: “The 2026 remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is a fairly straightforward recreation. But an admittedly very good one.” TechRadar (5/5): “Bathed in rays of golden sunlight and brimming with life, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time gorgeously reimagines the original game while retaining all that made it so beloved. There’s so much more to it than its beautiful audio-visual overhaul, though: from shrewdly redesigned locations and enemies to new features that add depth to the world of Hyrule. It’s a thoroughly well-thought-out retelling of one of the most loved video games of all time.”

Image Credit: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake now sits on the throne as the highest-rated game of the year. In just two weeks, the GTA 6 review embargo will lift. Gamers around the world can soon find out whether Rockstar’s latest installment in the GTA franchise can surpass the mighty Zelda remake’s 96 Metascore.

In addition, it’s now official that Grand Theft Auto 6 is eligible for GOTY at this year’s The Game Awards. So, the stage is set for an ultimate clash between the two biggest titans in the video game industry.

That said, are you planning to get The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake? Let us know in the comments below.