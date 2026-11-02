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Google Zelda ‘Ocarina of Time’ And Time Travel to 1998 Search Page

Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake screenshot featuring Link pulling out the Master Sword.
Image Credit: Nintendo
In Short
  • Google Ocarina of Time to see Link's sword at the bottom right corner.
  • Press the sword to change the Google page style to the 1998 Google page theme.
  • This feature was added to celebrate The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time's remake release on November 5.
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Google has added a new feature to its search engine to celebrate The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time remake release. Now, searching for Ocarina of Time on Google can take players back to the nostalgic 1998-style Google search page. This is to pay homage to the first release of Zelda Ocarina of Time, which was released in 1998.

To time travel to the 1998-style page, all you have to do is Google Ocarina of Time. This will take you to a search page with Link’s sword waiting for you at the bottom-right corner. Click on it to change the style to the 1998 Google page.

google Ocarina of Timegoogle 1998 style Ocarina of Time

Google is known to change its search engine’s appearance on famous internationally recognized days, changing the style to fit the theme. But they have only changed the complete style of their pages on rare special occasions.

One of the recent changes like this was done during the World Cup, when searching for Erling Haaland would show a group of Norwegian doing the Viking Row celebration on screen.

This only shows how big the remake release is expected to be, so don’t forget to pre-order The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time. The old game is still widely claimed as one of the top three games of all time, so the expectations and nostalgia are sky-high.

Ocarina of Time remake will be released on November 5. Even though the game is massive, it will have to share November with another juggernaut, GTA 6. Both games will completely dominate the end of 2026 and will likely also compete against each other for The Game Awards.

But who knows? This year has been absolutely packed with amazing games, with Resident Evil Requiem, Pragmata, Onimusha, Control Resonant, and many more. With such a stacked year, the award can go to anyone.

So, are you excited for The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time remake? Tell us about it in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti
Sanmay Chakrabarti

An old soul who loves CRPGs and Souls-Like to death. Takes pleasure in simplifying "Complex and Hard" games for casual players with tailored guides and videos. He loves to explore new places, read fantasy fiction, watch anime, and create wacky character builds in his off time. He also loves solving puzzles, and is proud of maintaining his long winning streak on NYT Connections.

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