The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Release Times & Date (Countdown Timer)

November’s first major release is Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake, which brings the classic Nintendo 64 game exclusively to the Switch 2 with major visual and gameplay upgrades. It retains the original story, following Link’s journey from Kokiri Forest as he sets out to defeat Ganondorf and save the Kingdom of Hyrule.

Nintendo has introduced several gameplay improvements in the upcoming remake, including manual jumping, sprinting across Hyrule, free camera controls, expanded environments, and more. If you’re looking forward to the game, here are The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake release times, along with a countdown timer.

When Does The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Come Out?

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake officially releases on November 5, 2026, at 12 AM ET exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2. The game will launch at local midnight in the easternmost time zone of each region, similar to most Nintendo eShop releases.

Image Credit: Nintendo

This also means the game will unlock in some regions on November 4, particularly in places located on the western coast of North America. To avoid any confusion, here are The Legend of Zelda: release times for key regions across the world on the Nintendo Switch 2:

Region Release Time US West 9 PM PT (November 4) US East 12 AM ET (November 5) Brazil 12 AM BRT (November 5) UK 12 AM BST (November 5) Germany 12 AM CEST (November 5) France 12 AM CEST (November 5) South Africa 12 AM SAST (November 5) Turkey 12 AM TRT (November 5) Russia 12 AM MSK (November 5) UAE 12 AM GST (November 5) India 12 AM IST (November 5) Singapore 12 AM SGT (November 5) Philippines 12 AM PST (November 5) China 12 AM CST (November 5) South Korea 12 AM KST (November 5) Japan 12 AM JST (November 5) Australia 12 AM AEST (November 5) New Zealand 12 AM NZST (November 5)

The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Countdown Timer

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake follows a local midnight launch rather than a simultaneous global release, making it easier to track when the game unlocks in your region. Still, here’s a handy countdown timer showing how long you have to wait until the game launches on your Switch 2. It automatically converts the release time to your local time zone:

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Countdown Timer 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake is now live!

The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Preload Size

Preloads for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake began on October 29, a week before its November 5 release. If you’ve secured your Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake pre-order, you can preload the game now on your Nintendo Switch 2, which will take up 24.5 GB of storage.

Image Credit: Nintendo

The Zelda remake adds a plethora of new features and updates from the 1998 original title, from Link’s manual jumps and fully voiced characters in cutscenes to quick-swapping between items. You can check our Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake gameplay details guide to find out some of the biggest additions to the game.

Furthermore, Link can explore major parts of the newly expanded Hyrule Castle Town, which originally served as a backdrop in the original game. Nintendo has also introduced Threads of Time, a new narrative and objective tracker that helps newcomers follow the main story.

You’ll also find some elements reminiscent of the original game, such as loading screens and no fast-travel points in the Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake. But you can still use the Ocarina to play specific songs and warp to major dungeon locations and the Temple of Time, just like in the N64 title.

That said, are you excited for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake? Tell us in the comments section below.