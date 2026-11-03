Home > News > The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Release Times & Date (Countdown Timer)

The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Release Times & Date (Countdown Timer)

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake official cover image.
Image Credit: Nintendo
In Short
  • The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time releases exclusively on Switch 2 on November 5, 2026, at 12 AM ET.
  • The game follows a local midnight launch schedule, meaning some regions will get access as early as November 4.
  • Preloads for the remake have already begun, with the game taking up 24.5 GB of storage on the Switch 2.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

November’s first major release is Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake, which brings the classic Nintendo 64 game exclusively to the Switch 2 with major visual and gameplay upgrades. It retains the original story, following Link’s journey from Kokiri Forest as he sets out to defeat Ganondorf and save the Kingdom of Hyrule.

Nintendo has introduced several gameplay improvements in the upcoming remake, including manual jumping, sprinting across Hyrule, free camera controls, expanded environments, and more. If you’re looking forward to the game, here are The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake release times, along with a countdown timer.

When Does The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Come Out?

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake officially releases on November 5, 2026, at 12 AM ET exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2. The game will launch at local midnight in the easternmost time zone of each region, similar to most Nintendo eShop releases.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake screenshot featuring Link and Epona at the Death Mountain in Hyrule.
Image Credit: Nintendo

This also means the game will unlock in some regions on November 4, particularly in places located on the western coast of North America. To avoid any confusion, here are The Legend of Zelda: release times for key regions across the world on the Nintendo Switch 2:

RegionRelease Time
US West9 PM PT (November 4)
US East12 AM ET (November 5)
Brazil12 AM BRT (November 5)
UK12 AM BST (November 5)
Germany12 AM CEST (November 5)
France12 AM CEST (November 5)
South Africa12 AM SAST (November 5)
Turkey12 AM TRT (November 5)
Russia12 AM MSK (November 5)
UAE12 AM GST (November 5)
India12 AM IST (November 5)
Singapore12 AM SGT (November 5)
Philippines12 AM PST (November 5)
China12 AM CST (November 5)
South Korea12 AM KST (November 5)
Japan12 AM JST (November 5)
Australia12 AM AEST (November 5)
New Zealand12 AM NZST (November 5)

The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Countdown Timer

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake follows a local midnight launch rather than a simultaneous global release, making it easier to track when the game unlocks in your region. Still, here’s a handy countdown timer showing how long you have to wait until the game launches on your Switch 2. It automatically converts the release time to your local time zone:

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Countdown Timer
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake is now live!

The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Preload Size

Preloads for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake began on October 29, a week before its November 5 release. If you’ve secured your Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake pre-order, you can preload the game now on your Nintendo Switch 2, which will take up 24.5 GB of storage.

Link finding the crossbow in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake.
Image Credit: Nintendo

The Zelda remake adds a plethora of new features and updates from the 1998 original title, from Link’s manual jumps and fully voiced characters in cutscenes to quick-swapping between items. You can check our Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake gameplay details guide to find out some of the biggest additions to the game.

Furthermore, Link can explore major parts of the newly expanded Hyrule Castle Town, which originally served as a backdrop in the original game. Nintendo has also introduced Threads of Time, a new narrative and objective tracker that helps newcomers follow the main story.

You’ll also find some elements reminiscent of the original game, such as loading screens and no fast-travel points in the Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake. But you can still use the Ocarina to play specific songs and warp to major dungeon locations and the Temple of Time, just like in the N64 title.

That said, are you excited for The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake? Tell us in the comments section below.

Related Articles
Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Release Date and Pre-Orders Announced, Coming November 5
Sagnik Adhikary Sep 8, 2026
New Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Release Date Surfaces Ahead of Next Week’s Nintendo Direct
Sagnik Adhikary Sep 4, 2026
The Legend of Zelda Live-Action Movie Logo Revealed, On Track for April 30 Release
Ajith Kumar Sep 8, 2026
Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date Revealed
Ishan Adhikary Apr 2, 2025

#Tags
Nintendofeatured
Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming News Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid fan of single-player titles, expanding his coverage on games like GTA, God of War, Resident Evil, and more. He's also a sucker for terrfying horror games like Silent Hill 2, Alan Wake 2, and Dead Space, and is always looking for his next single-player obsession. After work, you'll find him swinging through Marvel's Spider-Man 2, driving around in Forza Horizon 5, or counting down the days till GTA 6.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...
    Recent News
    Minecraft Just Teased the Sift Update with a Mysterious New Block
    Minecraft Just Teased the Sift Update with a Mysterious New Block
    Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas Bipradeep Biswas
    “Go Play GTA 6”: Wardogs Dev Has a Surprisingly Blunt Message for Players in December
    “Go Play GTA 6”: Wardogs Dev Has a Surprisingly Blunt Message for Players in December
    Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
    GTA 6 Gets a Free Physical Map, but Not for Physical Buyers
    GTA 6 Gets a Free Physical Map, but Not for Physical Buyers
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Bethesda Reveals Elder Scrolls 6's Official Name and New Teaser
    Bethesda Reveals Elder Scrolls 6's Official Name and New Teaser
    Portrait of Sanmay Chakrabarti Sanmay Chakrabarti
    Minecraft 26.4 Snapshot 7 Adds Calcite Blocks, Flurry Music Disc, and More
    Minecraft 26.4 Snapshot 7 Adds Calcite Blocks, Flurry Music Disc, and More
    Portrait of Bipradeep Biswas Bipradeep Biswas
    GTA 6 Preloads Now Start Two Days Early on November 10
    GTA 6 Preloads Now Start Two Days Early on November 10
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Dead by Daylight Dev Apologizes After Giving TheBurntPeanut Free DLC Access
    Dead by Daylight Dev Apologizes After Giving TheBurntPeanut Free DLC Access
    Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia