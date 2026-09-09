Metroid Ravenous Announced for Switch 2, Releasing January 28

Nintendo has officially announced Metroid Ravenous, the sequel to Metroid Dread, during the latest Nintendo Direct broadcast. The new side-scrolling adventure is scheduled for release on January 28, 2027, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Metroid Ravenous Takes Samus on a New Side-Scrolling Journey

Samus Aran, the protagonist of Metroid: Samus Returns, one of the best Nintendo 3DS games of all time, is returning once again in the new 2D side-scrolling adventure. Nintendo has also released a brand-new trailer for Metroid Ravenous during the Nintendo Direct broadcast. Check out the first trailer for Metroid Ravenous right below:

It’s eat or be eaten when Metroid Ravenous, the latest game in the 2D Metroid series, arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 Jan 28! #NintendoDirect pic.twitter.com/3yOE6L5X1R — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 9, 2026

The intergalactic bounty hunter seems to have crash-landed on a moon. Now her only goal is to get back home alive. However, hard times are ahead for Samus, as she was gravely injured by the planet’s inhabitants. Now, she has no other option but to eat her enemies to survive and make it back to her planet.

I will survive, and I will make it home, even if I have to feed on my enemies to do so. It’s eat or be eaten.

Earlier this year, a game rating for an untitled Metroid title surfaced online on the Brazilian Ministry of Justice and Public Security site and was quickly removed. It’s now revealed to be none other than Metroid Ravenous.

Metroid Ravenous was the highlight of today’s Direct broadcast, as the gameplay of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake was revealed during the 40th anniversary Zelda Direct yesterday.

Two new amiibo figures, “Samus” and “Chozo Statue,” have been announced for Metroid: Ravenous, which will be released on the same day as the game. In addition, the Metroid: Ravenous Special Edition has also been revealed today, which includes the game, a third amiibo figure, and other bonuses.

Although it hasn’t been announced yet, it seems MercurySteam has once again teamed up with Nintendo to co-develop the latest 2D Metroid title. In case you didn’t know, MercurySteam co-developed previous Metroid titles, including Metroid Dread and Metroid: Samus Returns.

Nintendo has neither revealed pricing for the Metroid Ravenous editions nor opened pre-orders for the game at the time of writing. So, stay tuned for more updates.

In the meantime, let us know your thoughts about the latest Metroid title in the comments below.