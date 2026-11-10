Nintendo Steps Up Game Preservation Efforts Before Its History Is Lost

Nintendo is taking steps to preserve decades of its gaming legacy. The company is looking to hire a digital archivist to organize and protect historical hardware and software records, development documents, and other important materials.

The role involves interviewing longtime employees to ensure their valuable knowledge about the company’s older projects is not lost over time. The move further highlights Nintendo’s commitment to its gaming legacy, especially since it has no plans to abandon physical games.

On the official Nintendo career page, the company has shared a job listing for a “Digital Archivist, Historical Systems” to preserve information about its older gaming platforms.

This will “ensure historical information remains discoverable, usable, and preserved for future generations,” says Nintendo in the job listing.

Image Credit: Nintendo

The listing went live in November 2026 and is an approximately 12-month contract-based job in Redmond, Washington.

The archivist will be responsible for building a searchable digital repository. This will contain historical technical records, engineering documents, and software development materials for games like Super Mario, Zelda, Pikmin, and more.

This digital repository will allow Nintendo’s engineering, development, legal, and research teams to access important information about older systems when needed.

Interestingly, the job also involves interviewing longtime Nintendo employees and industry experts to document their knowledge of past projects. This will help preserve details that may never have been formally documented. It could also prevent valuable knowledge from disappearing as experienced employees eventually retire.

Such materials could potentially be useful for remasters, remakes, or other projects involving classic games, similar to The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake. Additionally, this also shows that game preservation is not just about making older titles playable on modern consoles.

It also involves protecting development documents and other historical materials. Nintendo is not the only gaming company that is investing in these kinds of efforts. PlayStation already maintains a very detailed collection of historical materials, while Blizzard has also been working on preserving its gaming history.

For now, the job listing highlights Nintendo’s efforts to preserve the history behind its iconic games and consoles. Maybe this will enable the company to use AI to reflect on its massive game library for additional information and inspiration while working on future projects.