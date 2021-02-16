To celebrate its three-year anniversary, popular OTT platform Zee5 has cut down the price of its annual subscription plan to half. Yeah, you got that right! This means that you can now purchase the annual subscription plan for Zee5 at just Rs. 499, instead of paying the original price of Rs. 999. This special anniversary offer, however, is only valid till the end of the month.

Now, if you are unaware, Zee5 is one of the popular OTT platforms in India that offers various shows and movies including original productions that are exclusively available on the platform. The streaming platform gained massive popularity, along with Netflix and others, during the Coronavirus-led lockdown. Moreover, the company even launched a new TikTok-like platform for India, following the app bans by the Indian government.

The Mumbai-based platform was established on February 14, 2018, and it recently celebrated its three-year anniversary in the market. So, to make the occasion memorable, even for the viewers, the company, as I mentioned before, is offering a 50 percent discount on its annual subscription plan.

However, the offer is only available on the annual plan, and not on the monthly or quarterly plans. The prices of the latter Zee5 plans remain the same at Rs. 99 per month and Rs. 299 per quarter.

So, if you were planning to get a subscription, now might be a good time as the offer will end on February 28 and the price will be reverted to Rs. 999 a year. Head over to Zee5’s website and get the subscription right away.