It is no surprise that the usage of streaming services has rapidly increased ever since lockdowns started to get imposed across the globe. As per content aggregation service JustWatch, all popular streaming services have witnessed an increase in interest in India.

As reported by Gadgets 360, Zee5 gained the most user engagement, an increase of 259 percent between the 24th of March and the 24th of April. Netflix came next with a 204 percent increase in the country. Amazon Prime Video secured the third position with 189 percent, followed closely by AltBalaji at 174 percent, JioCinema at 161 percent, and Disney+ Hotstar at 149 percent.

Despite increased consumer interest in Zee5, Netflix manages to lead the streaming industry in India. To be specific, Netflix content accounted for almost 21 percent of the total JustWatch searches.

In fact, Netflix has managed to gain 15.8 million subscribers during the coronavirus pandemic, the company reported in a letter to its shareholders. Notably, the numbers are almost twice as many as the initially-expected 7.2 million subscribers. Meanwhile, Disney+Hotstar comes close at 18 percent and Prime Video garners a notable 16 percent.

Do keep in mind that all these data are specific to JustWatch and the actual numbers could be significantly higher. For those wondering, JustWatch is a platform where you can easily find where a movie or TV show is streaming.

JustWatch directly links you to the streaming services so that you can easily get started with the show. You can try out JustWatch from here to add a bit of convenience in your pursuit of chasing quality content across streaming platforms.