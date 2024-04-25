After Disappointing Run of Rebel Moon, Zack Snyder Is Back with a New Animated Series

After Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver, Netflix and Zack Snyder’s new collaborative project, titled, Twilight of the Gods, will arrive on the platform this fall. The creators haven’t yet announced a precise release date, but of course, we have been given a glimpse of the animation style as the filmmaker has revealed a first look for the 8-episodic animated series.

Zack Snyder has made his name in the industry by creating projects like Watchmen, Justice League, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and more. Even though his recent Rebel Moon films couldn’t do well, fans haven’t given up on him, and that’s why the community is already hyping the animated TV series. We fear no Gods! Coming to Netflix this fall, my new animated series TWILIGHT OF THE GODS. pic.twitter.com/40yLuIUpKc— Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) April 24, 2024

Twilight of the Gods is written and produced by Zack Snyder, while the American filmmaker, Jay Olivia has directed the series. Olivia has worked on several animated projects, including Teen Titans, The Invincible Iron Man, and more. So, it would be fair to say that the celebrated storyboard artist will spare no effort to make Twilight of the Gods a treat for the eyes of every viewer.

Even though we do not have a plethora of information about the animated series yet, we know that it will feature the Viking culture. So, for the ones who have watched Vinland Saga and want to lay their eyes on more projects like it, Twilight of the Gods could be the one for them.

In an interview with Collider, Jay Olivia revealed that Twilight of the Gods is a story set in a Viking village, where a queen and a king prepare for their wedding. However, the bride-to-be, Sigrid, faces something on the day of the wedding that provokes her to go on a path of revenge. Sylvia Hoeks, who is the voice behind Sigrid, also explains that the character is very cool, and she has enjoyed lending her voice to such an amazing character.

Apart from Sigrid, the Netflix series will also feature Thor, Loki, and Odin, who talented individuals from the industry will voice. So, we can expect Twilight of the Gods to be a gorgeous and fun ride.