YouTube is constantly adding new features to make its music streaming service better. Over the weekend, YouTube Music gained support for three features – Siri integration, a desktop app, and an Android widget.

With the new Siri integration, YouTube Music users can simply ask Siri to play music from their favorite artists on YouTube Music. Siri will then seamlessly start playing the music accordingly, thanks to iOS 13.

The desktop app the company has added is not a dedicated standalone application. Instead, it is a Progressive Web App (PWA) which works more or less like a dedicated app. As 9to5Google notes, the PWA supports keyboard shortcuts to control media playback. Open YouTube Music and you will be prompted to install the PWA. The feature is being rolled out in phases and will be supporting your PC soon. I tried getting the PWA to work here in my Windows laptop and an iMac but it didn’t seem to be live yet.

In the latest update of YouTube Music for Android, the company has finally added support for a widget. The widget shows the album art along with Previous, Play/Pause, Next, Like/Dislike buttons. Notably, it picks the color based on the album art of the music that is being played currently. However, you will be taken to the app right when you play songs if you don’t have a YouTube Music subscription.

Notably, YouTube Music gained support for “Discover Mix”, a playlist to discover new tracks last month. Also, Google is confident enough to make it the default music streaming app on Android replacing the good-old Google Play Music.

So, which new YouTube Music feature do you like the most? Let us know in the comments.