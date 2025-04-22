YouTube Music’s New Feature Solves a Longstanding Volume Problem

YouTube Music has matured tremendously in the past few years, thanks to a host of new features gained by the app. From refreshed UI to improved recommendations, it now provides a superior experience. However, one of the issues I’ve faced with music playback, and many have complained about, is the volume inconsistency across tracks in YouTube Music. It is one of the most common complaints about YouTube Music, but a new consistent volume feature is here to fix it.

Spotted first by 9to5Google, Google is rolling out a new feature to the YouTube Music app called Consistent Volume. If you think it rings a bell, Consistent Volume is similar to YouTube’s Stable Volume feature, which normalizes volume across YouTube videos.

Like Stable Volume, YouTube Music’s Consistent Volume will help normalize volume across tracks, solving the need for adjusting the volume for each track if there’s a volume discrepancy. As someone who has faced issues with inconsistent volume on YT Music, this fixes one of the minor gripes I have with the platform.

While the consistent volume feature is slowly rolling out, it’s yet to show up on our Android devices. It appears to be showing up on iPhones, though, with version 8.15. To enable the feature, you need to go to Settings > Playback and toggle on the Consistent volume option. There’s no information on when it might show up on the web version, though; hopefully soon.

Now, we hope Google brings the second most requested feature from YouTube Music users, which is a Spotify Connect-like feature to sync and control music across devices.