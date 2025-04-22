Home > News > YouTube Music’s New Feature Solves a Longstanding Volume Problem

YouTube Music’s New Feature Solves a Longstanding Volume Problem

Abubakar Mohammed
Comments 0
YouTube Music Consistent volume feature in the app
Image Credit: Beebom
In Short
  • YouTube Music is rolling out a new feature called Consistent Volume.
  • This feature normalizes the volume across music tracks, so that one song isn't louder than the other.
  • Users can enable the "Consistent volume" toggle Playback settings in the YouTube Music app.

YouTube Music has matured tremendously in the past few years, thanks to a host of new features gained by the app. From refreshed UI to improved recommendations, it now provides a superior experience. However, one of the issues I’ve faced with music playback, and many have complained about, is the volume inconsistency across tracks in YouTube Music. It is one of the most common complaints about YouTube Music, but a new consistent volume feature is here to fix it.

Spotted first by 9to5Google, Google is rolling out a new feature to the YouTube Music app called Consistent Volume. If you think it rings a bell, Consistent Volume is similar to YouTube’s Stable Volume feature, which normalizes volume across YouTube videos.

YouTube Music Playback settings with Consistent volume toggle
Also Read: Chrome Tests Persistent Picture-in-Picture for YouTube But Firefox Still Does It Better

Like Stable Volume, YouTube Music’s Consistent Volume will help normalize volume across tracks, solving the need for adjusting the volume for each track if there’s a volume discrepancy. As someone who has faced issues with inconsistent volume on YT Music, this fixes one of the minor gripes I have with the platform.

While the consistent volume feature is slowly rolling out, it’s yet to show up on our Android devices. It appears to be showing up on iPhones, though, with version 8.15. To enable the feature, you need to go to Settings > Playback and toggle on the Consistent volume option. There’s no information on when it might show up on the web version, though; hopefully soon.

Now, we hope Google brings the second most requested feature from YouTube Music users, which is a Spotify Connect-like feature to sync and control music across devices.

Related Articles
Gemini Can Now Access Google Photos for Contextual Queries
Abubakar Mohammed Apr 16, 2025
YouTube’s Latest Feature Lets You Share Ad-Free Videos with Friends
Anshuman Jain Mar 28, 2025
YouTube Music’s AI-Powered “Ask for Music” Feature Now Available on iPhones
Anshuman Jain Mar 18, 2025
YouTube’s Cheaper Ad-Free Premium Lite Plan Finally Expands to the US
Anshuman Jain Mar 6, 2025
SOURCE 9to5Google
#Tags
#Youtube Music

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar covers Tech at Beebom, with his passion for technology tracing back to 2011 when he received a Dell Inspiron 5100 as a gift. He's also a passionate advocate for the right-to-repair movement, believing in empowering users to maintain and extend the life of their devices. Outside the tech world, he enjoys watching anime and exploring his newfound enthusiasm for Japanese cars. In his free time, you'll often find him immersed in Genshin Impact or researching his next gadget purchase. Before joining Beebom, he contributed to leading publications like Android Police, How-To Geek, and Fossbytes.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...