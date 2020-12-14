Are you facing issues accessing Gmail, YouTube, or even the Google Play Store? Well, you are not alone. Some of the prominent Google services are facing server issues for the past few hours across the globe.

Reports of Google services facing outages have poured in from India, Czech Republic, Europe, and parts of the US. Down Detector is currently flooded with red spikes for a myriad of services, including Search YouTube TV, Stadia, Nest, YouTube Music, and a lot more. You can see the same in the screenshot right here:

It’s only Google Search that is currently working for me. YouTube, Play Store, G Suite (now known as Google Workspace), my Google Home Mini, and even Google Meet is down. Other users are reporting similar outages, as you can see in the tweets below:

Looks like most Google services are down globally Down as well:

– Google Maps pic.twitter.com/KnICGkAhUU — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) December 14, 2020

Who would have thought… All Google services, Youtube, Gmail,…including Google Drive are down. 😱🤯😲#2020 #googledown pic.twitter.com/ZB7jhPyXJP — M E L L O W! 🦁 (@MellowLyon) December 14, 2020

Twitter is flooded with complaints and all of Google’s services are now appearing in the trending section. You can see the same in Matt Navarra’s tweet right here:

Twitter trending is mostly Google Trending right now#googledown pic.twitter.com/mi4cGqRnmp — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) December 14, 2020

Google has neither updated its status dashboard nor has it officially tweeted out that it’s looking into the server issues. We have reached out to Google’s press team and we will update you once we hear back. So, stay tuned for more updates.